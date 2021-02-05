Sask. grain belt expects little spring runoff

The preliminary spring runoff outlook for Saskatchewan shows most of the grain belt can expect little runoff if current conditions persist.

The map shows that below to well below normal snowmelt runoff should occur in the regions that were already dry last year. Snow pack is below to near normal to date.

Areas expected to see well below normal runoff include Moose Jaw, Regina, Weyburn and Estevan, while Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Melfort and down to Val Marie and Maple Creek should see below normal runoff.

The far north was extremely wet last fall and snow pack is near normal, so an above normal runoff is forecast.

The regions that might see normal runoff are in central and northern areas including Kindersley, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake and Nipawin and a small pocket in the far southwest corner from the Cypress Hills to the American border.

A spring runoff forecast will be issued in early March.

