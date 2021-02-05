Tim Hortons continues egg program

Tim Hortons has extended its Egg Quality Assurance certification program with Egg Farmers of Canada.

“We know Canadians value quality ingredients produced right here in Canada, and we are proud to partner with Tim Hortons to strengthen the connection between our farms and their menu items,” said Roger Pelissero, chair of Egg Farmers of Canada in a statement.

The industry-wide quality assurance program was developed by Eggs Canada and includes on-farm inspections. Having the certification mark shows the highest quality eggs are being used, according to Eggs Canada.

“Tim Hortons is committed to delivering great quality food across our menu and that’s really exemplified by our move to using freshly cracked eggs in our restaurant kitchens,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons in a statement. “We’re very proud to display the EQA™ mark that signifies our commitment to supporting Canadian egg farmers and sourcing the very best eggs available for our guests to enjoy.”

Earlier this month, Tim Hortons’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International, announced it would be changing its loyalty programs to help combat weak sales. Year over year sales at the popular coffee chain dropped by US$150 million.

The new loyalty program is being launched at a time when normally Canadians would be participating in the Roll Up the Rim promotion event. That program is also being revamped, following weaker than expected results last year.

When it will launch, and what it will look like when it does, are still unclear.