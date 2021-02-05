Grain bag vandals sought

Eight grain bags filled with barley were damaged by vandals at the end of January near Pincher Creek, Alta., and the local RCMP detachment is seeking information.

According to an RCMP news release, each bag is worth an estimated $225,000. If all the grain becomes unusable after exposure to weather, total damage could be nearly $2 million.

The grain bags appear to have been split lengthwise, causing the grain to spill out once the bags’ integrity was compromised. The damage occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 30, RCMP said. It was reported to police shortly after noon on Jan. 30.

Police are seeking any information related to the matter. The Pincher Creek detachment can be reached at 403-627-6010. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the TIPS line at 800-222-8477 or go online at www.P3Tips.com.