Listeria concern prompts pastrami recall

The Compliments brand of smoked beef pastrami is the subject of a recall due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Nov. 22 that Levitts Foods Canada Inc. is voluntarily recalling the product, which is the 175-gram size with a best-before date of Dec. 25.

No one has reported illness in connection with the pastrami. The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The product was distributed in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and possibly nationally.

Food contaminated with listeria may appear normal but can cause illness. Symptoms include nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. It is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who has bought the pastrami should throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.