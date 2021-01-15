Undercooking prompts sausage recall

Harvest Meats, based in Yorkton, Sask., has issued a recall for its Harvest brand Polish sausages due to undercooking. The 675-gram package with a best-before date of March 15, 2021, is the batch affected.

The sausage has been distributed in all western provinces as well as Ontario and Northwest Territories.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Jan. 14 that no illnesses have been reported in connection with consuming the product.

The recall was triggered by Harvest Meats itself.

The CFIA is conducting a safety investigation.

Undercooked food may contain bacteria that can make people sick. The sausage subject to this recall should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase, the CFIA said.