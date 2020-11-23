GFI not part of Canpulse trouble

At the end of October, the Canadian Grain Commission suspended the licence of Canpulse Foods, a pulse buyer and processor with an elevator in Kindersley, Sask.

The CGC decision caused a headache for an unrelated company that didn’t lose its CGC licence. Some farmers in Saskatchewan have been contacting Global Food and Ingredients (GFI), a firm with headquarters in Toronto, asking about its licence and status.

The growers may have confused GFI with Canpulse Foods, because GFI bought assets from Canpulse in the fall of 2019.

“About a year ago, we bought three plants from (them). We bought Sedley, Lajord and another one, Zealandia,” said Ken Nott, procurement manager with GFI, which focuses on processing of pulses and specialty crops.

As part of the deal, Canpulse wanted to do toll processing at the three plants. Canpulse no longer wanted to own the plants, they just wanted access for processing.

“(But) we have nothing to do with each other, as far as financial or licensing or anything else,” Nott said. “We’re two separate entities…. We are a Canadian company and they’re owned by people in Dubai.”

The CGC suspended the licence of Canpulse and two related companies. Global Grain Canada, located in Plum Coulee, Man., also lost its licence. As did the parent

company of the two prairie firms — Globeways Canada Inc. of Mississauga, Ont.

“The decision was made because the companies’ security provider notified the CGC that the three companies’ coverage had terminated, effective Oct. 30,” said Remi Gosselin, a CGC spokesperson.

On Nov. 13, Canpulse, Global Grain Canada and Globeways Canada filed court documents in Ontario. The three related companies applied to go into receivership.

