Glass prompts potato chip recall

A recall on some kinds of Miss Vickie’s potato chips, which began in Eastern Canada, has now been extended to the West.

The Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips may have pieces of glass in the bags, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced. The affected potato chips have been distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

A recall was first issued Nov. 3 in Ontario and Quebec only but the affected product was later found to have a wider distribution and the recall was expanded Nov. 23.

The recall affects the 200 gram bag of Miss Vickie’s with a best before date of Jan. 12. It was triggered by the company, and the CFIA is investigating.

No injuries have been reported recently in connection with eating the product but some injuries did occur from eating the chips that were recalled starting Nov. 3, the CFIA said.