Raven to build DOT near Regina

Raven Industries has established a headquarters near Regina for autonomous technology and to build the DOT autonomous agricultural platform, after acquiring DOT Technology Corp. last June.

“DOT will be manufactured at this facility, but ultimately this headquarters will be a central hub, not only for autonomy in Canada, but also for our precision solutions, and we’ll be able to connect with the growers beyond autonomous solutions,” said Erin Rinehart of Raven.

The Raven Canada Headquarters is a 21,000 sq. foot building located at 4 Industrial Drive West, Emerald Park.

The new facility is positioned to be the central campus for training and service for Raven Canada, and there is a five-acre yard that will be used for testing.

“In the past we’ve had farm days, demo days. This facility offers that environment to have successful showings and demos. I think that is an opportunity we can leverage,” Rinehart said.

