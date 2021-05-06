Pulse initiative aids Sask. food bank

Several Regina-based businesses have come together to provide more nutritious choices to food insecure families.

Viterra, Canmar Food Products and Conexus Credit Union are collaborating on the Viterra Farmers Feeding Families initiative launched May 5.

Viterra will spend $225,000 to buy pulses from Saskatchewan farmers. Canmar will then package the pulses into more than 200,000 bags each year for the Regina Food Bank.

Conexus has supported a newly refurbished and staffed kitchen at the food bank where the pulses can be processed.

The initiative expects to provide pulses to about 200,000 clients and 50 community partners, according to the food bank.

A contribution of $200,000 from the federal government’s Local Food Infrastructure Fund will purchase a fleet of delivery vehicles at below-market cost from Bennett Dunlop Ford to help distribute food bank products to clients.

The total investment is $750,000.

Demand for services at food banks is up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

