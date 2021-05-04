Law firm leaps into ag tech opportunity

Agriculture technology must be a hot opportunity in Canada because even law firms are getting into the game.

Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, is hosting an AgTech Pitch Competition for entrepreneurs and start-up companies in Western Canada.

It announced the competition in late April.

“The AgTech Pitch Competition welcomes start-ups at all stages from Western Canada to pitch their business ideas in front of a panel of industry leaders for a chance to win a combination of cash prizes and in-kind legal services,” Dentons said in a release.

The virtual event will take place June 23, but applicants can submit their pitch until June 11.

“The company’s product or service does not need to be directly tied to the agricultural sector but must have innovative technology, products or services that can be customized to benefit the agriculture industry,” Dentons said.

Successful applicants will be shortlisted and contacted to participate in the June 23 pitch competition. They’ll have five minutes to sell their innovation and ideas.

First prize will be $5,000 cash, plus $5,000 worth of in-kind legal services from Dentons.

Such competitions, similar to Dragon’s Den, are now commonplace in North America’s ag technology sector. Examples include the American Farm Bureau Federation annual Ag Innovation Challenge and the Thrive Canada Challenge for ag-tech start-ups, hosted by California-based Thrive by SVG Ventures.

Dentons is a law firm but it also provides business advice, including services to agriculture companies.

“Whether you’re an agtech start-up, local farm or multinational conglomerate, we can help you find the right approach for your business,” its website says.

For more information on the Dentons AgTech Pitch Competition, click here.

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com