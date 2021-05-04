Roadcheck 2021 begins in Alberta

Alberta’s Sheriff Highway Patrol is stepping up its inspections May 4-6 during Roadcheck 2021, a three-day campaign focusing on commercial vehicle safety.

Officers will conduct hundreds of additional inspections throughout the province to ensure commercial vehicle drivers are operating safely.

The program is an annual North America-wide operation conducted by agencies that belong to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Officers share information with commercial vehicle drivers, check vehicles and drivers for compliance with federal and provincial regulation and collect inspection data for statistical analysis.

Inspections include examining vehicle mechanical components as well as driver credentials and hours of service.

Roadcheck places special emphasis on specific violations each year, and the focus in 2021 is on vehicle lighting and driver hours of service.

Last year officers in Alberta performed 727 vehicle inspections over a three-day span.