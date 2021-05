The last remaining elevator in Pense, Sask. was demolished May 3 by Adair’s Demolition.

It was owned by Viterra, officially closed in 2001 and then used for storage until last year.

At one time the community had six elevators, beginning with the first built in 1892.

This one had actually been moved down the track to its present location in the 1980s and had become a favourite for storm chasers as a backdrop for clouds and lightning strikes.