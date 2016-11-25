Rodeo horse death casts pall over Agribition

A somber news conference was held Friday morning at Canadian Western Agribition to update reporters on the death of a rodeo horse the night before.

Chief executive officer Chris Lane said the horse tweaked its neck or spine at the end of a bareback ride and was euthanized after being removed from the arena. The rider was not injured.

This was the first death of a rodeo animal at the show in at least 20 years.

Stock contractor C5 Rodeo spokesperson Gillian Grant said the response from the show’s veterinary staff was excellent. She said the 10-year-old horse was “irreplaceable” and they were sad to lose him.

Two of the four pro rodeo performances are now complete.

In the purebred cattle show ring yesterday, Six Mile Red Angus from Fir Mountain, Sask., and several partners cleaned up in the Red Angus show.

Red Six Mile Gloria 195B, with calf Red Six Mile Nio Gloria 555D, was grand champion female, exhibited by Six Mile and Niobrara Red Angus. Red Ter-Ron Diamond Mist 26C, exhibited by Ter-Ron Farms of Forestburg, Alta., and Six Mile, stood reserve.

In the bull division, Red Six Mile Signature 295B from Six Mile, Blairs.Ag Cattle Co. and Niobrara Red Angus, took the championship banner, while Red Six Mile High Caliber 177C from Six Mile, Diamond T Angus, Sunberry Valley Ranch and Vikse Family Farm was the reserve.

The Black Angus champion female came from Miller Wilson Angus at Bashaw, Alta. DMM Blackbird 105A with calf DMM International 54D was grand champion, followed by reserve winner SC Mich Rose 30X and SC Mich Rose 613D from Serhienko Cattle Co. at Maymont, Sask., Michelson Land and Cattle and Wheatland Cattle Co.

Ontario exhibitors Enright Farms and Cavanhill Farms showed the champion bull, EF Titan 545. Brooking Silver Lining 5012 from Brooking Angus Ranch of Radville, Sask., Sunrise Angus and CSI Angus stood reserve.

Greenwood Limousin from Lloydminster, Sask., and Boss Lake Genetics from Stony Plain, Alta., combined to show the grand and reserve Limousin females.

Greenwood PLD Zoom Bloom with calf Daisy PYN 42D topped the show, followed by Cottage Lake Code Blue.

The grand champion bull was Highland Boston from Highland Stock Farms at Bragg Creek, Alta. Cottage Lake Big Star from Boss Lake Genetics and Shell Creek Ranches was the reserve.

The International Stock Dog Trial Championship went to Milton Scott and his dog, Josie, from Airdrie, Alta., in a time of 1:39.

Scott has been a finalist before but this was his first win.

The other finalists were Kaelene Forsyth and Lexi from Eriksdale, Man., Barry Breemersch and Jack from Deloraine, Man., four-time previous champion Peter Gonnet with Taff from Outlook, Sask., and Sherry Creech and Grace from Lloydminster, Alta.

