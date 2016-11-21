Canadian Western Agribition – 2016

Posted by

The 2016 version of the Canadian Western Agribition is underway.

Western Producer reporters are on scene in Regina and will be filing stories and images throughout the week.

Check this page for the latest Agribition-related stories and images, we’ll keep it updated continually while the show is in progress.

Brand burning kicks off Agribition

Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee John Willmott burned the brand to officially open the 46th Canadian Western Agribition Nov. 21. Willmott, 82, ranches near Pense, Sask., where he moved from Ontario in 1974 after attending the first Agribition as a judge.


