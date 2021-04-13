Storm stalls Prairies and The Western Producer

A powerful spring storm has brought much needed moisture to the Canadian Prairies, closing highways and creating power outages in the region.

A low pressure system stalled over northwestern Ontario bringing several days of snow and rain to both provinces. The snow and winds will both diminish during the night of April 13 as the system finally departs the area, said Environment Canada.

The storm has also resulted in the delayed delivery of The Western Producer newspaper.

“A spring blizzard in parts of southern Saskatchewan delayed shipping The Western Producer from our presses in Estevan to the Canada Post mail system this week. We’ve been told there will be a slight delay in delivery for the April 15 issue. Most of our subscribers will receive their papers a day or two later than they usually do,” said Editor Mike Raine.

“I think readers will trade a later paper for the moisture that came with the storm, at least those who got some of it,” said Raine, adding his farm south of Regina benefited from the winter blast.

Our operators are out working hard, but this snow just seems to keep coming. Looks like we’re in this event for a couple more days. Here’s a couple shots from the operator’s point of view on Hwys 39 and 48. Stay home if you can. #drivesafe #slowdown pic.twitter.com/UZZcqeQShB — Highway Hotline (@SKGovHwyHotline) April 12, 2021

“We appreciate readers’ patience, we know they’re looking forward to seeing what’s in their Producer this week. We invite folks to visit us online at www.producer.com until they have the paper in their hands,” he said.

“Subscribers can also sign up to access digital editions of their papers through our website at www.producer.com/digital-edition/,” said Raine.