Regina farm show goes virtual

Canada’s Farm Show will return in an online format this summer after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. announced the show, formerly Canada’s Farm Progress Show, would be held June 16 and 17 online with free access.

The first day will feature the show’s pillars, innovation and state of the industry, according to the new release, while the second will focus on international trade and export.

Speakers already lined up for the event include former prime minister Stephen Harper, former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall, Conrad Black and agrologist Robert Saik.

A full schedule is expected to be released later.

Canada’s Farm Show 2021 is going VIRTUAL! Connect with the Ag industry from your fingertips on June 16th & 17th! The 2-day event is packed with keynote speakers, panels & ag talks! Register for FREE today at https://t.co/Zhg7u1HZgD pic.twitter.com/FKL6JoTkz1 — Canada’s Farm Show (@canadasfarmshow) April 12, 2021

“Canada’s Farm Show is adjusting to the ways of the world we’re in right now,” said advisory committee chair Jeff Cockwill. “It was important to adapt and make the necessary changes to ensure we could still be a place for industry players to connect, a forum for meaningful dialogue and a showcase for innovation.”

Registration is open at canadasfarmshow.com.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com