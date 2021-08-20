Livestock Day tackles tight feed supplies

Cattle producers are desperate for feed, desperate for water, and desperate for information on alternative nutrition sources they'll have to feed this winter.

Those are expected topics to be covered during an online Ag in Motion Livestock Day event planned for Aug. 26.

Presenters include rancher Kelly Sidoryk talking about extended grazing with holistic management, and Bart Lardner, from the University of Saskatchewan, discussing alternative feeds.

AIM show director Rob O'Connor said with so many cropping and feed challenges this dry crop year, show organizers wanted to address some alternative strategies.

The sessions will also have practical ideas that can help farmers with decisions in their operations this year.

Farmers can watch on their streaming devices through an event app, or view the events later through the digital event platform.

Other presentations on Aug. 26 include:

• A roundtable discussion with Corteva Agriscience staff discussing a comparison of corn hybrids for forage quality in dairy, beef, feedlot and grazing.

• BMO economist Aaron Goertzen will assess the current state of the agriculture sector and what may lie ahead.

The event is fourth in a series of six on-line events planned for 2021.

Registration for a digital pass is free and gives farmers all-year access to current and past sessions until Dec. 31.

For schedules, visit https://aginmotion.ca/in-person-livestock-days/.