Chorney new chief commissioner of CGC

A farmer from East Selkirk, Man., is now the chief commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission.

Doug Chorney, who has been acting chief commissioner since June, will assume the role immediately.

The term of the appointment is three years.

“Now more than ever, it is important to have strong leadership in our agriculture sector to ensure Canadians continue to have access to high-quality food through this challenging time,” said federal agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, who made the announcement yesterday.

Chorney is well known in Manitoba’s agriculture industry.

He was president of Keystone Agricultural Producers for four years in the 2010s and has been with the grain commission since 2017 as assistant chief commissioner.

He has an agricultural engineering degree from the University of Manitoba.

The new assistant chief commissioner is Patty Rosher, who for the last two years has worked as the general manager of KAP. Her career in agriculture spans 25 years,

Prior to joining KAP, Rosher spent 17 years at the Canadian Wheat Board in policy, program management and marketing. She also worked for Manitoba Agriculture and was the chief operating officer of the Food Development Centre in Portage la Prairie, Man.

