Most popular stories on producer.com for 2020

It’s been a record-setting year for traffic on the Western Producer’s website, www.producer.com.

We’ve tracked more than 5 million pageviews on the site in the past year, and we’ve still got a little more than a week to go.

Here are the top 10 stories on our site for 2020:

10. Online auction shatters record – In the midst of a global pandemic, electronic bidding and online attendance shattered past records for a Ritchie Brothers equipment auction held in Regina March 24-25.

9. Small slaughter plants not the answer: Unrau – About 15 years ago, Martin Unrau assumed that small slaughter plants made sense.

8. Is it better to hold farmland or gold? – Imagine it’s the year 2000 and there are two investors, with $1 million each. One investor buys $1 million worth of gold and the other purchases $1 million worth of Saskatchewan farmland. By 2020, who is better off?

7. Morris Industries receives creditor protection – A Saskatoon judge has granted the Morris Group, including its mainstay Morris Industries, financial protection from its creditors.

6. Value-added business discovers gold in straw – Value-added has been a buzzword in agriculture for decades, and one family in southern Alberta has taken the term to heart to create several products out of one resource — straw.

5. Corral-style traps help control wild pigs in Sask. – Efforts to control Saskatchewan’s wild pig population are beginning to show positive results, according to an official at the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corp.

4. Suddenly agriculture is important – A trend has developed in the business news channels over the past week that has not been hard to miss. Suddenly the CEO’s of the big agriculture and food concerns are being featured front and centre during the business segments.

3. Farm ends up with all-women crew this year – Circumstances, not design, led Todd Moen to an all-female farm crew this year. But the Elrose, Sask., farmer says he would hire one again anytime.

2. Farm sale includes two ‘new’ tractors – Nobody seems to know why Danny Spence bought a new JD 4760 back in 1992 and then stored it until he passed away last January.

1. New Alberta feedlot to open next year – A new 40,000-head feedlot north of Enchant, Alta., is on pace to start accepting cattle as early as March.