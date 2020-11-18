COVID outbreak declared in Sask. meat plant

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Thunder Creek Pork plant in Moose Jaw.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared the outbreak on Nov. 16. It does so when two or more people in a non-household setting test positive.

The plant employs about 250 people and is owned by Donald’s Fine Foods. It’s unknown how many employees have tested positive, but the plant is still operating.

Meanwhile, the parent company is still examining the feasibility of a cull sow plant in the former XL Beef plant also in Moose Jaw. It hopes to capture some of the market currently going to the United States for processing.

