Sask. plans Phase 4 of COVID re-opening

Saskatchewan will announce its Phase 4 re-opening date next week.

Phase 3 of re-opening after COVID-19 restrictions began June 8 and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab has always said he prefers two to three weeks between phases.

Phase 4 will be done in parts, with the first including child and youth day camps, outdoor pools and splash pads, and outdoor sports and activities.

Guidelines for these phases were released June 11.

The second part of the phase will include indoor pools and rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls.

The government also announced June 11 that the number of people allowed in places of worship is now one-third of the seating capacity to a maximum of 150 people, whichever is less. This applies to all worship services, including weddings and outdoor ceremonies.

Graduation ceremony guidelines include several options. Public health recommends virtual ceremonies, but drive-in ceremonies can occur with proper safety measures.

Outdoor graduation ceremonies can proceed with a maximum of 30 graduates per class and overall attendance of 150 people. Schools that have larger classes should plan on multiple ceremonies.

Physical distancing requirements remain in effect.

There were 21 active COVID-19 cases in the province on June 11. Two of those were new, one in Saskatoon and one in the far north. Of the 660 positive cases, 626 have recovered.

