Slaughter facility takes measure following case of COVID-19

One worker at Bouvry Exports in Fort Macleod, Alta., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now quarantined at home.

Alberta Health Services confirmed the case April 29 and officials have visited the plant twice in the past week, said Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, in an emailed response to queries.

“We are taking this extremely seriously. AHS has taken immediate steps to isolate the individual, identify close contacts, and limit the spread. AHS is working with the operator to ensure appropriate infection prevention and control measures are implemented at the site, and help limit the spread to others,” he said.

AHS officials toured the plant April 28 and advised on precautions that had to be implemented immediately “to address concerns with social distancing and infection prevention and control measures,” McMillan said.

Another inspection took place April 30 involving AHS, Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Occupational Health and Safety personnel.

McMillan said AHS will review the safety measures implemented at the plant and is offering

testing to all symptomatic workers. An asymptomatic testing strategy is also being considered.

The plant was continuing to operate as of yesterday.

Bouvry Exports slaughters primarily horses and bison and has a staff of approximately 150 employees.

