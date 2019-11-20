Bibeau stays on in federal ag portfolio

Marie-Claude Bibeau has been re-appointed federal agriculture minister.

The Quebec MP served in the post since March 1 and was re-elected in last month’s general election.

She returns to deal with continuing market access concerns in China and other countries, the review of business risk management programs and the current strike hampering grain movement at CN.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the cabinet Nov. 20 and while some ministers will remain in the portfolios they had, including Transport Minister Marc Garneau, some high-profile ministers have moved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrystia Freeland had been foreign affairs minister but is now charged with building relationships across Canada as minister in charge of intergovernmental affairs and deputy prime minister.

Francois-Phillipe Champagne takes over at foreign affairs.

Catherine McKenna moves from environment to infrastructure and communities, and Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson takes over at environment.

Freeland and Wilkinson both have connections in provinces where the Liberals did not elect any members of Parliament, in Alberta and Saskatchewan, respectively, although pundits cautioned not to read too much into that. Freeland represents an Ontario riding, while Wilkinson was re-elected in North Vancouver.

International Trade Minister Jim Carr from Manitoba, who was diagnosed with cancer just as the campaign ended, was not named to cabinet, but is a special representative to Western Canada.

Dan Vandal, also from Winnipeg, is a cabinet newcomer in northern affairs.

Nova Scotia MP Bernadette Jordan, who had been rural development minister, moves to fisheries.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com