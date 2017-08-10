Wall announces retirement

Aug 10 (Reuters) – Saskatchewan’s premier Brad Wall resigned unexpectedly on Thursday, saying he was quitting politics after nearly 10 years as the leader of the resource-rich western Canadian province.

Wall, who has been one of Canada’s most popular provincial leaders and was once considered a top contender for leadership of the Conservative party, did not give a reason for his departure in a video streamed on his Facebook page.

“It is hard to lay this duty down, to retire from what has been and what will always be the honour of my working life,” Wall said in his video. “But it is time.”

Wall’s right-leaning Saskatchewan Party holds a legislative majority, and his retirement is unlikely to affect the power balance in the province.

Reuters News Service

  • bufford54

    May his future be bright and prosperous. Men of Brad Walls ilk, are becoming far and few between in this country. He will be missed.

  • Bruce

    Thank you Premier Wall for bringing hope back my province. The last ten years, your ten years, have shown us what’s possible. I wish nothing but the best for you and your family.

  • Happy Farmer

    Thank you Brad Wall. You will be missed.

