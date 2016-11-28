Supreme winners named at Agribition

REGINA — The 2016 winners of the Canadian Western Agribition supreme championship were two black Angus.

Selected on the final night of the show, which ran from Nov. 21-26, Sean Enright of Renfrew, Ont., won with a yearling bull named EF Titan 545 all summer. The bull was supreme champion at Expo Boeuf, Victoriaville, Quebec held Thanksgiving weekend. It was also grand champion at the open Angus show at Agribition.

“I didn’t expect it. When we won the champion Angus bull here, that was all I wanted to do, so this has all been icing on the cake for us,” he said.

The bull is owned in partnership with Cavanhill Farms of Kinburn, Ont., and will be retiring from the show circuit and going to stud and returning home next March to breed cows.

The grand champion female went to show veterans Lee and Dawn Wilson of Bashaw, Alta.

Their female with a bull calf at side was also grand champion at the Olds Fall Classic and at Agribition.

It is owned in partnership with Bill and Gerry Kokkelink of Hurst Mount Farms of Sydney, B.C.

The cow was named DMM Blackbird 105A and the calf was by SAV International 2020. The bull calf was reserve supreme in the president’s classic held earlier at the show.

This is the third time they have won the supreme award.

This year’s show featured 40 bulls and 31 females, many with calf at side. Entries came from across Canada and many were multiple winners.

