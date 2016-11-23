Purebred cattle featured on Day 3 of Agribition

Purebred beef shows and sales begin today at Canadian Western Agribition.

Speckle Park, Simmental, Gelbvieh and Maine Anjou are all in the show ring. The Angus Masterpiece Sale and Speckle Park and Simmental sales also go today.

Pro rodeo returns to Agribition tonight for the first of four performances, and the heavyweight division of the horse pull finals goes this afternoon.

Three of six 2017 inductees to the Saskatchewan Agricultural Hall of Fame were announced at the show this morning.

Tim Oleksyn, who farms and ranches near Prince Albert, Sask., and has strongly supported beef research for decades, was on hand for the announcement.

You can find all our Canadian Western Agribition 2016 coverage here.

The late Art Mainil from Benson, Sask., a founder of the Palliser Wheat Growers Association and Weyburn Inland Terminal, and the late George Cooper from West Bend, Sask., who served on numerous organizations including Agribition and the Regina Bull Sale, will also go into the hall at a ceremony in April.

Three other inductees will be announced at CropSphere in January.

Yesterday, a Red Angus heifer won the First Lady Classic interbreed competition. Red Ter-Ron Diamond Mist 26C was exhibited by Ter-Ron Farms of Forestburg, Alta. and Six Mile Ranch.

The reserve was Brooking Annie K 5010, a Black Angus shown by Wiwa Creek Farms, Rush Lake, Sask., Mitch Campbell and Jonathan Thomason.

The First Lady Futurity winner was a Simmental, Royal S Pride 42B with calf at side, exhibited by Twisted Sisters Livestock, Lloydminster, Alta. The reserve went to the Black Angus Young Dale Grace 169B and calf, exhibited by Jaymarandy Livestock of Beausejour, Man.

And in the President’s Classic bull competition, a Simmental bull calf took top honours. BGS/BM Captain Scream 63D from Black Gold Simmental at Lloydminster, Sask. was the champion, followed by a Charolais reserve winner, JMB Fisher 604D from JMB Charolais, Brookdale, Man.

The lightweight horse pull winner was a team from Nick Heeter at Dalton, Minn. Dennis Weinberger, Cochrane, Alta., won the middleweight division.

In the dairy goat show, the grand champion female, any other breed, was Thorcrest Mylisha from Platinum Livestock, Vibank, Sask. The reserve was Sweet Solstice Jazz, exhibited by Genevieve Bougher from Earl Grey, Sask.

Platinum Livestock also exhibited the grand and reserve champion Saanens: Givernay Dream Sequence and Givernay Visalia.

Triple C Lamanchas from Sifton, Man. showed the top two La Mancha females: GCH Triple C Zelda EX and Triple C Buttercup.

In the Boer goat show, the grand champion purebred doe was Du Biquet Cafeine, exhibited by Deep Lake Land and Livestock of Indian Head, Sask.

The reserve was Kae Ronne Allegra 304A, shown by Kerry O’Donnell of Calder, Sask.

The grand champion percentage doe was STJ Cotton Candy from St. John Boer Goats of Brock, Sask. Calico Creek Lyric, shown by Calico Creek Goats of Yorkton, was the reserve.

There was no goat sale this year.

