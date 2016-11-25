Herefords light up Agribition in Day 4 action

REGINA — It was a hot time in the old Hereford barn last night at Canadian Western Agribition.

A Hereford bull calf from Haroldson’s Polled Herefords of Wawota, Sask., was subjected to some competitive bidding on the internet, phone lines and from the stands. The final bid was $70,000 from Medonte Highland Polled Herefords of Ontario and NCX Polled Herefords of Westlock, Alta. The sale for the bull calf offered full possession and two-thirds interest. A flush was also sold on the bull’s mother for $2,000.

Harvie Ranching of Olds, Alta., had a good day when it sold a bred Hereford heifer for $33,000 to Steven Knutsen of Wappella, Sask.

The final sale average on 23 lots was $9,728.

The Charolais sale earlier in the day offered 29 lots to average $5,624.

A young Charolais female from Prairie Cove Charolais of Bowden, Alta., sold for $15,000 to Clearwater Charolais of Rocky Mountain House, Alta. This heifer is a half sister to Prairie Cove’s grand champion bull from the 2016 Farmfair International show in Edmonton.

Rodney Hollman of Royal Western Gelbvieh at Innisfail, Alta. sold his grand champion Gelbvieh bull for $8,500.

The 13 Gelbvieh lots averaged $6,535.

The Shorthorn breed also had a lively sale with an average of $3,869 on 28 lots.

Craig and Carrie Braun of Simmie, Sask. had the high selling Shorthorn with a roan bull calf that sold to Matlock Stock Farm for $12,500. The Brauns also sold a heifer for $12,000.

The Limousin sale offered 14 lots to average $6,811. The high selling bred heifer went for $15,500 to an Ontario buyer.

