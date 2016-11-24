Speckle Park sale burns up Agribition on Day 3

REGINA — In a barn burning sale that lasted 90 minutes, the Speckle Park breed posted a five figure average at Canadian Western Agribition yesterday.

Twenty-three live lots and embryos averaged $9,698 with cattle going to breeders across Canada as well as the United Kingdom and Australia. The 20 embryos on offer averaged $1,407 with buyers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A bred heifer from Riverhill Farm owned by Barry and Elaine Ducherer of Neilburg, Sask., fetched $26,000 with a third interest from buyers Sid and Anne Hillier in the U.K.

You can find all our Canadian Western Agribition 2016 coverage here.

ADVERTISMENT

At the Simmental sale, four bred heifers averaged $11,687, and 23 open heifers averaged $7,489. The high seller went for $20,000. Consigned by Gary, Kim and Sadie Anwender of Hilltop Holdings at Radville, Sask., it sold to Sun Rise Simmentals of Spy Hill, Sask. and JP Cattle Company of McAuley, Man.

The Angus Masterpiece sale offered 49 lots to average $4,546. The high seller was an entry from Rob and Gail Hamilton of Cochrane, Alta., with a heifer that sold for $21,000. They also sold another heifer for $16,000 to Grand River Angus, Michigan.

Contact barbara.duckworth@producer.com

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

Barbara Duckworth — Calgary bureau

Also by this author

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

  • Robin Booker
    Robin Booker is a reporter and editor at Western Producer, specializing in social media, video and production issues. You can find him on twitter here: @CdnAg

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter