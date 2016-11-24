Speckle Park sale burns up Agribition on Day 3

REGINA — In a barn burning sale that lasted 90 minutes, the Speckle Park breed posted a five figure average at Canadian Western Agribition yesterday.

Twenty-three live lots and embryos averaged $9,698 with cattle going to breeders across Canada as well as the United Kingdom and Australia. The 20 embryos on offer averaged $1,407 with buyers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A bred heifer from Riverhill Farm owned by Barry and Elaine Ducherer of Neilburg, Sask., fetched $26,000 with a third interest from buyers Sid and Anne Hillier in the U.K.

At the Simmental sale, four bred heifers averaged $11,687, and 23 open heifers averaged $7,489. The high seller went for $20,000. Consigned by Gary, Kim and Sadie Anwender of Hilltop Holdings at Radville, Sask., it sold to Sun Rise Simmentals of Spy Hill, Sask. and JP Cattle Company of McAuley, Man.

The Angus Masterpiece sale offered 49 lots to average $4,546. The high seller was an entry from Rob and Gail Hamilton of Cochrane, Alta., with a heifer that sold for $21,000. They also sold another heifer for $16,000 to Grand River Angus, Michigan.

