Wandering calf kicks off Day 2 of Agribition

A bull calf went for an early morning stroll down Regina’s Dewdney Avenue today after bolting from the grounds at Canadian Western Agribition.

Show chief executive officer Chris Lane said the calf crossed busy Lewvan Drive and headed west, spending a little time in a backyard and ending up nearly at the RCMP Depot before tuckering out in less than 30 minutes.

The calf’s handlers and city police followed him but didn’t give chase so they wouldn’t spook him, Lane said.

The second day of the show features the first interbreed competitions of the week, the First Lady Classic and Futurity for yearling bred heifers and the President’s Classic bull calf jackpot.

The Canadian National Bison Sale goes at 11 a.m. This year, the animals will be sold by video rather than running them through chutes into the sale ring. The decision was made for safety reasons and to lessen stress on the bison, which are housed in pens behind the sale ring.

Horse pull finals begin this afternoon and the boer goat sale goes at 6 p.m.

Agribition announced its 2016 scholarship winners Tuesday. Four young women with a history of show involvement received $2,500 each: Cassandra Gorrill of Lindsay, Ont.; Morgan Heidecker, Middle Lake, Sask.; Emma Nicholas, Milestone, Sask.; Megan McLeod, Cochrane, Alta.

Kathryn Serhienko of Maymont, Sask., received the $1,500 Barry Andrew Family Scholarship for her involvement in the show, and Tyrell Hicks of Mortlach, Sask. ,won the $1,500 William M. Farley Memorial Scholarship for contributions to the show through volunteering.

David Whitaker, who operates Whitaker Marketing Group at Ames, Iowa, won the Winners Circle auctioneer competition.

