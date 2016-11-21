Brand burning kicks off Agribition

Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee John Willmott burned the brand to officially open the 46th Canadian Western Agribition Nov. 21.

Willmott, 82, ranches near Pense, Sask., where he moved from Ontario in 1974 after attending the first Agribition as a judge.

He has served on the executives of 19 agricultural organizations, including Agribition, Canada’s Farm Progress Show and the Canadian Angus Association.

He continues to volunteer at the show and said he was honoured to burn the Agribition brand.

The dairy goat and boer goat shows were the first livestock events of the week.

High school rodeo is underway, and the Canadian National 4-H Youth Judging Competition takes place all day. The winner will be one of the judges in tomorrow’s First Lady Classic, an interbreed competition of yearling bred heifers.

Tonight features the Winners Circle auctioneer competition. Competitors will auction off horse pull teams and all proceeds will go to STARS.

