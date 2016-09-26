Grain company investments continue

G3 Canada plans to officially open the doors to another high efficiency elevator next week.

G3’s new facility at Glenlea, Man., will host a grand opening on Oct. 5.

The facility features 34,000 tonnes of storage, cleaning facilities and a 134-car loop track.

The elevator is located about a kilometre south of Glenlea off Highway 75 and is serviced by Canadian National Railway and BNSF Railway.

Another grain company is also expanding its footprint on the Prairies.

Parrish & Heimbecker is building a new fertilizer facility at Moosomin, Sask.

According to a P & H newsletter, the company will build a new 16,000 tonne dry fertilizer shed in the first phase of construction followed by a 1,800 tonne liquid blend plant in phase two.

“It’s going to be a first-class facility, attached to rail, with very high-speed load out capabilities,” said Justin Watson, national director of crop nutrients.

P & H said the decision to build at Moosomin is in response to strong regional customer demand.

“Eastern Saskatchewan is a very strong liquid fertilizer market,” said Watson.

In the past two years, P & H has expanded its presence in the fertilizer business, adding new sheds at Hamlin, Sask., Quill Lake, Sask., Biggar, Sask., and Gladstone, Man.

The company also built a new facility at Wilson Siding near Lethbridge and is tripling its capacity at Moose Jaw.