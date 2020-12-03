Grain B-train struck by train in Sask.

A North Battleford, Sask., farmer escaped injury when his B-train was struck by a Canadian National Railway train November 25.

Rocky Omelchenko had just dropped off a load of “so-so” wheat and was about to cross the highway when the accident occurred.

“It all happened pretty quick,” said Omelchenko. “I thought I was far enough across the tracks. I spun a little as I was crossing, then boom.”

Omelchenko expects his 2011 LoneStar and his trailers will be a total loss, but the track was not damaged, he said.

The accident happened as Omelchenko was attempting to cross Highway 16, near the Viterra terminal, just southeast of North Battleford in the afternoon.

The train consisted of two CN engines but no other train cars.