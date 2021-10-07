Collections planned for unused medications

Cleanfarms and the Canadian Animal Health Institute are rolling out their annual collection events for farmers with unwanted agricultural pesticides and old livestock or equine medications.

This includes items used in rearing livestock, poultry or horses in an agricultural context, and are identified with a DIN number, serial number, notification number or pest control product number on the label.

British Columbia – Okanagan, Kootenays; Sept. 27 to Oct. 21 at 11 locations

Northern Saskatchewan – Oct. 4 to 8 at two locations

Southern Alberta – Oct. 25 to 29 at 20 locations

New Brunswick – Nov. 1 to 12 at 11 locations

Nova Scotia – Nov. 1 to 12 at 11 locations.

The drop-offs are free of charge, however domestic products, needles and sharps, and various other products cannot be accepted.

Program details and the exact locations of collection sites can be found here.