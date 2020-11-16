Sask. MLAs resume sitting Nov. 30

The first session of Saskatchewan’s new legislative assembly will begin Nov. 30 with a speech from the throne.

The assembly has been reconfigured to create more room between MLAs and plexiglass shields are being installed on desks, said a government news release.

Members will all wear masks in the assembly, and the number of MLAs present at one time is under discussion.

The sitting is expected to last two weeks.

“Of course, our immediate focus will be on managing through the ongoing pandemic, keeping Saskatchewan people safe while keeping our economy open and working toward a strong recovery,” said Premier Scott Moe.

The government also intends to introduce legislation to fulfill campaign commitments.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com