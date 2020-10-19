COVID reported at B.C. meat plant

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at the J & L Beef Ltd. meat processing facility in Surrey, B.C.

The Fraser Health public health department said Oct. 18 that 13 employees at the plant tested positive. It became aware of a potential outbreak after one employee tested positive Oct. 8, and found evidence of transmission to other workers.

All employees are now being screened, it said. Those identified with the virus, as well as their close contacts, have been told to self-isolate. The plant has launched extra mitigation strategies and deep cleaning.

The meat processing facility is the latest among many across Canada and the United States that have experienced COVID-19 cases among workers.