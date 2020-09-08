Widespread frost blankets Prairies

UPDATED – to include record temps – Tuesday September 8, 2020 – 1300 CST



Widespread frost advisories on the Prairies materialized through most of Saskatchewan’s agricultural area overnight Sept. 7, breaking records that were 100 years old in some cases.

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said this morning that 20 records were broken and one tied.

“Some stations not only broke records, they shattered records,” she said.

Coronach, for example, recorded -8.8 C, breaking the 1995 record of -1.5.

Val Marie hit -8.4. Both Val Marie and Coronach were sitting as the cold spots in Canada at 9 a.m. with temperatures of -7.9°.

Saskatoon broke its record of -1.1 set in 1917 with a low of -6.9 and Regina broke an 1898 record of -3.3 by dropping to -4.5.

Other places were still reporting very cold conditions as of the 8:50 a.m. update on Environment Canada’s website. Elbow was reporting -7.6, Mankota -6.5 and Spiritwood -5.

In Alberta, temperatures as low as -4.5 were reported in several locations, mostly in the southeast, Lang said.

Temperatures fell below zero in Manitoba communities such as Brandon, Carberry, Dauphin, Shoal Lake, Melitta, Pilot Mound and Roblin, she said. As far as records, none had been broken from the data she had seen so far.

“This was definitely focused over Saskatchewan,” she said.

Here is the complete list of the 20 locations setting new or tying existing lows earlier today, all in degrees Celsius:

Assiniboia, new record of -6.4, old record of -0.5 set in 1986. Records kept since 1965.

Coronach, new record of -8.8, old record of -1.5 set in 1995. Records began 1961.

Elbow, new record of -8.0, old record of -2.8 in 1989. Records began 1918.

Estevan, new record of -4.7, old record of -2.2 in 1910. Record started 1900.

Kindersley, new record -3.8, old record -1.1 in 1929. Records began 1912.

Last Mountain Lake (Sanctuary), new record -3.6, old record -2.5 in 1986. Records began 1975.

Lucky Lake, new record -6.0, old record of -1.1 set in 1972. Records started 1972.

Meadow Lake, new record -3.3, old record of -2.8 in 1961. Records began 1959.

Moose Jaw, new record of -5.5, old record of -2.8 in 1895. Records began 1894.

Outlook, new record of -4.8, old record of -3.9 in 1917. Records began in 1915.

Regina, new record of -4.8, old record of -3.9 in 1898. Records started 1883.

Rockglen, new record of -4.3, old record of 0 in 1974. Records began 1970.

Rosetown, new record of -5.6, old record -2.2 in 1972. Records started 1913.

Saskatoon, new record of -6.9, old record -1.1 in 1917. Records began 1900.

Scott, new record of -3.4, old record of -3.3 in 1961. Records began 1911.

Spiritwood, new record of -6.3, old record of -3.3 in 1948. Records started 1923.

Swift Current, new record of -4.9, old record of -1.1 in 1898. Records started 1885.

Waskesiu Lake, new record of -2.3, old record of -2.2 in 1974. Records started 1966.

Watrous, new record of -4.7, old record of -1.1 in 1955. Records started in 1953.

Weyburn, new record of -4.2, old record of -1.5 in 1986. Records started 1953.

Yorkton tied its -2.6 record from 2006. Records started in 1941.

