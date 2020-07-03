Eleven Sask. MLAs not seeking re-election

The spring session of the Saskatchewan legislature wrapped up today and will have a new look after the election scheduled for Oct. 26.

Eleven MLAs are not seeking re-election.

They include government member and former speaker Dan D’Autremont, who has represented Cannington since 1991 and is the longest serving MLA.

Other retiring government members are Nancy Heppner from Martensville-Warman, Greg Brkich (Arm River), Glen Hart (Last Mountain-Touchwood), Herb Cox (The Battlefords), Larry Doke (Cutknife-Turtleford) and Warren Michelson (Moose Jaw North).

The four NDP members who aren’t running again are Warren McCall (Regina Elphinstone-Centre), David Forbes (Saskatoon Centre), Danielle Chartier (Saskatoon Riversdale) and Cathy Sproule (Saskatoon Nutana).

Both premier Scott Moe and NDP opposition leader Ryan Meili offered tributes to the retiring members, who have all served at least two terms.

“Politics is a partisan calling, but on both sides of the assembly there are people of goodwill who are motivated by essentially the same thing,” said Moe. “We all love this province.”

