Cargill plans fertilizer centre in Alberta

Cargill says it will begin construction this month on a new state-of-the-art fertilizer retail and distribution centre in central Alberta.

The US$30 million facility will be located at Camrose, adjacent to the company’s existing canola crushing plant.

The facility will allow farmers who deliver canola to backhaul fertilizer, saving time and reducing fuel consumption.

Completion of the facility is expected in August 2021.

“This new retail and distribution centre will allow us to better meet Alberta farmers’ crop nutrient needs while also connecting them to the benefits of the canola crush plant,” said Allen Facchinutti, commercial leader of Cargill’s Alberta ag supply chain business.

The centre will have 35,000 tonnes of storage capacity and will feature industry-leading bulk load times for straight or blended fertilizers, the company said.

It will also offer liquid coating capabilities and a range of crop nutrient products through Cargill’s crop input network.

The $30 million investment will push Cargill’s capital investments in Alberta to more than $300 million over the past five years, the company said.

The centre will result in “faster product availability” for growers, it added, particularly those in the Vegreville, Vermilion, Leduc and Beiseker areas.

Contact brian.cross@producer.com