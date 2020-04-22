UFA donates 4,800 N95 masks

The United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative has donated 4,800 N95 masks to help health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation comes at a time when front-line health care workers are in need of personal protective equipment, the UFA said in a news release this week.

Chief operating officer Glenn Bingley said the decision was easy and the right one to make as soon as the organization learned it had a supply of masks.

“As an agricultural co-operative, we do fall under the essential service criteria; however, nothing is more essential then keeping health-care workers safe as they care for our most vulnerable people,” Bingley said in the news release.

Jitendra Prasad, chief program officer with procurement and contracting at Alberta Health Services, said the donation will help front-line health-care workers continue to have personal protective equipment.

UFA president Scott Bolton said now has been an important time to come together and help.

He said co-operatives exist under the principal that more can be accomplished together than alone.

“Although many of us are physically alone, our communities are coming together in a historical way that demonstrates the power of co-operation,” Bolton said in the news release.

“I am very proud to be part of a co-operative that puts the needs of the collective before the needs of the individual.”