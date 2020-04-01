COVID-19 outbreak found in temporary foreign workers in B.C.

Interior Health says it’s investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 involving a group of temporary foreign workers at a farm in British Columbia.

The health authority said yesterday that one of its medical health officers placed an order on Bylands Nurseries Ltd., requiring the temporary foreign workers to remain in quarantine on the property.

The workers live in housing on the farm, it said in a news release. They are to remain there until the medical health officer provides alternative direction.

Interior Health said the medical health officer is confident the risk of exposure to the public is low. It said none of the workers had roles in which they interacted with customers. It said they also had very minimal contact in the community.

Bylands Nurseries Ltd. remains closed to customers. It is located near Kelowna.

Interior Health said the cases of COVID-19 might be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Kelowna from outside Canada on March 12.

It said Bylands has undertaken several measures to ensure health and safety. It said it has enhanced cleaning of all nursery, housing, sanitary and other facilities. It has been denying access to all visitors.

