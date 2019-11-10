Hard work, dedication pays off for Lloydminster family at Farmfair

EDMONTON, Alta. The Saturday Supreme is a day of bonhomie and trepidation for the grand champion winners of the beef shows at Farmfair International.

Held Nov. 9, 15 bulls and 18 females from the three major Alberta shows compete against one another for the title of supreme champion and the chance to win a brand new Dodge Ram truck.

This year Greenwood Limousin won with a two year old bull named Greenwood Electric Impact ET.

Owned by Scott and Jackie Payne of Lloydminster, Sask. this bull was the son of their 2017 supreme winner named Canadian Impact. The bull was also a grand champion at the Lloydminster Stockade Roundup show earlier this fall and will be making his final appearance at Canadian Western Agribition Nov. 25-30.

A half interest in the bull will be offered for sale at Agribition.

The family won supreme female last year at Farmfair

“It’s a whole lot of hard work and dedication to our breed and the cattle industry that all kind of came together, and this is a really great celebration,” Jackie Payne told show organizers. Payne was overwhelmed with emotion, hugging the judges and thanking them. “I’m so excited and grateful and proud of our people and my family.”

Justin Morrison owner of Brooking Angus at Radville, Sask. is a relative newcomer but has been involved with the purebred industry most of his life.

He showed the supreme female, an Angus cow named Brooking Countess 7077. The cow was sold to Dusty Rose Cattle Co. earlier and is managed by Morrison at his Radville ranch.

In addition, winners of the champions of the world competition were announced at Farmfair. The Angus bull champion of the world was DMM International 54D owned by Miller Wilson Angus, Bashaw, Alta. and Glen Gable of Saskatchewan. The bull was supreme winner at Farmfair and Agribition in 2018 and was later named supreme champion of the world in a competition of 16 breeds from around the world.