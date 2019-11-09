Farmfair International – Friday results

The grand champion bull was GH 377X Eclipse 27E entered by Nelson Hirsche Purebreds, Sanburg Herefords and Wade Carroll. Grant Hirsche is on the far right. | Barbara Duckworth photo

EDMONTON, Alta. –The third day of Farmfair International featured four beef breed shows.

The unofficial results are as follows:

Angus

Grand champion bull: Brooking Gold Coin 8069 entered by Justin Morrison, Brooking Angus, Radville, Sask. and ZWT Ranch, Tennessee

Reserve: Remitall F Renown 312F entered by Remitall Farms, Olds, Alta. and Fairland Cattle Co.

Grand champion female: Brooking Countess 7077 entered by Justin Morrison and Dusty Rose Cattle Co.

Reserve: North Perth Barbara 507 entered by Carl and Janel Liebreich, Merit Cattle Co, Radville, Sask.

Charolais

Grand champion bull: CML Copyright 714E entered by McLeod Livestock, Cochrane, Alta. and Nelson Hirsche Purebreds, Del Bonita, Alta.

Reserve: SVY Bojangles 829F entered by Serhienko Cattle Co., Maymont, Sask. and McAvoy Charolais

Grand champion female: BRCHE Berkly Ann 8507 Pld ET entered by Tyler Bullick, Prairie Cove Charolais, Bashaw, Alta.

Reserve: Elder’s Design 928G entered by Elder Charolais, Coronach, Sask.

Hereford

Grand champion bull: GH 377X Eclipse 27E entered by Nelson Hirsche Purebreds, Sanburg Herefords and Wade Carroll

Reserve: Harvie OVHF Concept ET 245F entered by Chittick Family Herefords, Mayerthorpe, Alta. and Harvie Ranching, Olds, Alta.

Grand champion female: JDH Ms 20R Victor 33Z 55D ET entered by Jacey Massey, JM New Trend Cattle, Strathmore, Alta.

Reserve: GH MVP Alisa 281E entered by Nelson Hirsche Purebreds

Red Angus

Grand champion bull: Red HRA Lookout 711E entered by Laurie Morasch, Lazy MC Angus, Bassano, Alta.

Reserve: Red Wildman Karl 709E entered by Brett Wildman, Sangudo, Alta.

Grand champion female: Red Cinder Freyja 20E entered by Brynne Yoder, Cinder Angus, Barrhead, Alta. and Brylor Ranch, Pincher Creek, Alta.

Reserve: Red Six Mile Fanny 149D entered by Six Mile Red Angus, Fir Mountain, Sask. and Sunberry Valley Farms

