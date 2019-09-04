Dominic Barton to be next ambassador to China

Dominic Barton chaired the Advisory Council on Economic Growth that, a couple of years ago, identified agriculture as one of the growth industries for the Canadian economy. | File photo

UPDATED: September 4, 2019 – 1255 CST – Dominic Barton has officially been named Canada’s ambassador to China, and that  should be welcome news to farmers who want action on trade files.

Barton chaired the Advisory Council on Economic Growth that, a couple of years ago, identified agriculture as one of the growth industries for the Canadian economy.

The international economic affairs expert also lived and worked in Asia and Europe and reportedly had recently moved to Hong Kong.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally announced Barton’s appointment this afternoon.

“I am pleased to announce Dominic Barton as Canada’s Ambassador to China,” Trudeau said in a press release. “His years of experience in Asia, and the significant global economics expertise he has acquired over an impressive career, will make him a great choice to represent Canada – and Canadian interests – in China.”

Contact karen.briere@producer.com

About the author

Karen Briere's recent articles

More Articles

Comments

explore

Stories from our other publications

Latest Opinion Pieces

More opinion