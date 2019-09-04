Dominic Barton to be next ambassador to China

UPDATED: September 4, 2019 – 1255 CST – Dominic Barton has officially been named Canada’s ambassador to China, and that should be welcome news to farmers who want action on trade files.

Barton chaired the Advisory Council on Economic Growth that, a couple of years ago, identified agriculture as one of the growth industries for the Canadian economy.

The international economic affairs expert also lived and worked in Asia and Europe and reportedly had recently moved to Hong Kong.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the appointment of Dominic Barton as Canada’s Ambassador to China: https://t.co/d0EfrxBrME — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) September 4, 2019

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally announced Barton’s appointment this afternoon.

“I am pleased to announce Dominic Barton as Canada’s Ambassador to China,” Trudeau said in a press release. “His years of experience in Asia, and the significant global economics expertise he has acquired over an impressive career, will make him a great choice to represent Canada – and Canadian interests – in China.”

Contact karen.briere@producer.com