Trump tweets China mixed with fair weather cuts prices

With the exceptions of feeder cattle and crude oil all of the home-grown, traded-agriculture-commodities in North America went into red figures as the market gave up some of its recent gains.

Weather news, suggesting mild and dry conditions for the American corn belt and improving crop-condition reports from the United States Department of Agriculture, mixed with Presidential tweets complaining about negotiating a trade deal with China to create a cocktail of negativity for buyers.

Canola felt the pain, dropping slightly, however relatively speaking not nearly the near one percent that soybeans fell at some points July 30 on Chicago markets.

Canola for November contracts settled at $447.80, down $1.60 per tonne. January to May contracts contracted by about a $1 while the July 2020 fell $1.40 to $473.50.

Soybeans on Chicago for the August contract were off 7 US cents, finishing at US$8.79 per bushel. Through to May the prices fell by up to 7.5 cents. May was down 5.75 cents to $9.33-75. Soybean meal was off by more than one percent.

September corn dropped more, falling 5.75 cents to reach $4.12, December corn was down 6 cents to $4.21-50 and March corn was off 5.75 to $4.31-75.

Minneapolis hard red spring wheat was down 3.5 cents to $5.29 per bushel. For March the contract was $5.53 down 2.75.

October feeder cattle were $143.88 up $1.30.

The Canadian dollar was down slightly, to 75.96 cents to the American dollar.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.37 to 58.24 per barrel.

Name / Contract High Low Last Change Settlement Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/30/2019) 450.00 446.10 447.80 -1.60 447.80 Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/30/2019) 458.10 453.90 456.10 -1.00 456.10 Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:17PM(CST) on 7/30/2019) 465.10 460.90 463.30 -1.00 463.30 Canola May 2020 (updated 1:17PM(CST) on 7/30/2019) 470.50 466.30 468.70 -1.10 468.70 Canola Jul 2020 (updated 1:17PM(CST) on 7/30/2019) 475.40 471.90 473.50 -1.40 473.50 Soybean Aug 2019 887.00 871.50 878.75 -7.00 879.00 Soybean Sep 2019 892.75 877.00 884.25 -7.25 884.75 Soybean Nov 2019 905.25 889.50 896.75 -7.50 897.50 Soybean Jan 2020 918.75 902.75 910.00 -7.50 910.75 Soybean Mar 2020 930.00 914.75 922.25 -7.00 922.50 Soybean May 2020 939.00 925.00 933.25 -5.75 933.75 Soybean Meal Aug 2019 304.20 299.80 300.30 -3.90 300.40 Soybean Meal Sep 2019 306.30 302.10 302.70 -3.60 302.80 Soybean Meal Oct 2019 307.70 303.80 304.50 -3.50 304.60 Soybean Oil Aug 2019 28.57 28.15 28.31 -0.12 28.37 Soybean Oil Sep 2019 28.72 28.31 28.44 -0.15 28.51 Soybean Oil Oct 2019 28.84 28.43 28.57 -0.14 28.61 Corn Sep 2019 417.00 410.25 411.25 -5.75 412.00 Corn Dec 2019 426.75 419.75 421.00 -6.00 421.50 Corn Mar 2020 436.50 430.00 431.00 -5.75 431.75 Corn May 2020 440.50 434.50 435.50 -5.25 435.75 Corn Jul 2020 443.75 438.25 439.25 -5.00 439.50 Oats Sep 2019 260.25 256.00 257.50 -1.25 256.00 Oats Dec 2019 265.25 262.00 263.75 -0.50 262.25 Oats Mar 2020 269.00 267.50 268.75 unch 267.50 Oats May 2020 268.25 268.25 268.25 0.25 268.00 Oats Jul 2020 268.00 268.00 268.00 0.25 267.75 Wheat Sep 2019 503.25 495.00 497.25 -6.25 499.00 Wheat Dec 2019 508.50 501.00 503.00 -5.50 505.25 Wheat Mar 2020 518.00 510.75 512.50 -5.50 514.25 Wheat May 2020 522.00 516.50 518.00 -5.25 519.25 Wheat Jul 2020 524.25 519.25 520.25 -4.50 521.50 Spring Wheat Sep 2019 532.75 527.75 529.00 -3.50 529.00 Spring Wheat Dec 2019 543.75 538.50 541.25 -2.00 541.25 Spring Wheat Mar 2020 556.50 552.00 553.50 -2.75 553.50 Spring Wheat May 2020 563.00 562.50 563.00 -2.25 563.00 Spring Wheat Jul 2020 572.25 570.00 571.50 -1.75 571.50 Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019 436.00 430.00 433.50 -3.00 434.50 Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019 453.50 447.25 451.00 -3.00 451.50 Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020 470.00 464.00 467.50 -3.25 467.50 Hard Red Wheat May 2020 479.00 475.50 478.75 -3.00 479.00 Hard Red Wheat Jul 2020 485.00 482.00 484.00 -2.75 484.50 Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 108.10 108.10 108.10 -0.55 108.10 Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 109.08 109.08 109.08 -0.38 109.08 Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019 113.45 113.45 113.45 -0.40 113.45 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 143.10 143.10 143.10 0.80 143.10 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019 144.05 144.05 144.05 1.23 144.05 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 143.88 143.88 143.88 1.30 143.88 Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019 82.30 82.30 82.30 -2.13 82.30 Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019 74.00 74.00 74.00 -2.45 74.00 Lean Hogs (Pit) Dec 2019 73.28 73.28 73.28 -2.18 73.28 Canadian Dollar Aug 2019 0.7596 0.7589 0.7596 -0.0005 0.7596 Crude Oil WTI Sep 2019 58.25 56.96 58.24 1.37 58.24

Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/30/2019