Canola gained with soy, wheat on EU heat

Canola was up on the day’s trading, carried by improvements to American soybean markets. On the ICE market canola was up $1.50 per tonne on November contracts, $2 for January, $2.80 for March and $3.30 for both May and July 2020. November finished at $449, January $456.60, March $464.30, May $470.50 and July $475.10.
Wheat was up on news from the European Union and Russia that the heat that responsible for forest fires and other problems across that part of the world had settled into the eastern regions and is potentially injuring yields.
Corn was off slightly, while soybeans on Chicago were up 5.25 US cents for the August contract, reaching $8.89-75. American wheat markets rose with the Continental weather news, Minneapolis spring wheat was up 1.75 cents to $5.22-25.
The Canadian dollar was flat to off slightly, ending the day at 76.15 cents.
|Name / Contract
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Settlement
|Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/24/2019)
|453.20
|446.60
|449.00
|1.50
|449.00
|Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/24/2019)
|460.30
|453.90
|456.60
|2.00
|456.60
|Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:14PM(CST) on 7/24/2019)
|467.20
|460.80
|464.30
|2.80
|464.30
|Canola May 2020 (updated 1:14PM(CST) on 7/24/2019)
|471.30
|468.70
|470.50
|3.30
|470.50
|Canola Jul 2020 (updated 1:14PM(CST) on 7/24/2019)
|477.70
|473.30
|475.10
|3.30
|475.10
|Soybean Aug 2019
|895.00
|883.75
|891.00
|5.25
|889.75
|Soybean Sep 2019
|900.50
|889.50
|896.25
|4.75
|895.00
|Soybean Nov 2019
|912.75
|901.50
|908.25
|4.50
|907.25
|Soybean Jan 2020
|925.25
|914.25
|921.25
|4.75
|919.75
|Soybean Mar 2020
|934.75
|924.75
|931.00
|4.75
|929.75
|Soybean May 2020
|943.75
|934.50
|940.50
|5.25
|939.00
|Soybean Meal Aug 2019
|308.70
|305.60
|306.30
|-0.10
|306.20
|Soybean Meal Sep 2019
|310.20
|307.30
|308.00
|0.20
|307.90
|Soybean Meal Oct 2019
|311.70
|308.90
|309.70
|0.30
|309.60
|Soybean Oil Aug 2019
|28.55
|27.97
|28.30
|0.29
|28.23
|Soybean Oil Sep 2019
|28.68
|28.12
|28.43
|0.30
|28.36
|Soybean Oil Oct 2019
|28.79
|28.20
|28.55
|0.32
|28.47
|Corn Sep 2019
|430.50
|421.50
|424.00
|-1.50
|423.75
|Corn Dec 2019
|436.75
|427.75
|430.75
|-0.75
|430.25
|Corn Mar 2020
|445.50
|436.75
|439.75
|-0.75
|439.00
|Corn May 2020
|449.00
|440.75
|443.50
|-0.75
|443.00
|Corn Jul 2020
|451.50
|444.25
|446.50
|-0.75
|446.25
|Oats Sep 2019
|270.00
|264.50
|264.75
|-1.25
|265.50
|Oats Dec 2019
|271.00
|265.50
|265.75
|-0.50
|266.25
|Oats Mar 2020
|275.00
|269.75
|269.75
|-0.75
|270.75
|Oats May 2020
|268.75
|268.75
|268.75
|-0.75
|269.50
|Oats Jul 2020
|268.00
|268.00
|268.00
|-0.75
|268.75
|Wheat Sep 2019
|498.75
|487.25
|497.75
|10.50
|494.75
|Wheat Dec 2019
|508.00
|498.25
|506.75
|8.50
|503.75
|Wheat Mar 2020
|519.50
|510.75
|518.50
|7.75
|515.50
|Wheat May 2020
|525.50
|518.00
|524.75
|7.50
|522.00
|Wheat Jul 2020
|527.50
|520.00
|526.50
|6.75
|523.75
|Spring Wheat Sep 2019
|525.00
|520.00
|522.25
|1.75
|522.25
|Spring Wheat Dec 2019
|539.25
|534.50
|535.75
|0.75
|535.75
|Spring Wheat Mar 2020
|553.75
|550.00
|550.50
|0.50
|550.50
|Spring Wheat May 2020
|563.50
|559.00
|559.50
|-0.25
|559.50
|Spring Wheat Jul 2020
|573.00
|568.00
|568.00
|-0.50
|568.00
|Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019
|441.50
|430.25
|439.50
|8.00
|437.00
|Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019
|458.50
|447.50
|455.75
|6.50
|453.75
|Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020
|475.75
|467.00
|473.00
|5.75
|471.00
|Hard Red Wheat May 2020
|485.25
|479.00
|484.25
|5.25
|483.50
|Hard Red Wheat Jul 2020
|493.00
|486.50
|490.25
|5.50
|488.50
|Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019
|108.90
|108.90
|108.90
|-0.15
|108.90
|Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019
|109.90
|109.90
|109.90
|0.03
|109.90
|Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019
|114.30
|114.30
|114.30
|0.05
|114.30
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019
|142.83
|142.83
|142.83
|0.63
|142.83
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019
|142.88
|142.88
|142.88
|0.43
|142.88
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019
|143.03
|143.03
|143.03
|0.35
|143.03
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019
|86.55
|86.55
|86.55
|0.38
|86.55
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019
|80.85
|80.85
|80.85
|-0.95
|80.85
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Dec 2019
|79.25
|79.25
|79.25
|-0.43
|79.25
|Canadian Dollar Aug 2019
|0.7617
|0.7614
|0.7615
|-0.0002
|0.7615
|Crude Oil WTI Sep 2019
|57.64
|55.33
|55.75
|-1.02
|55.75
Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/24/2019
