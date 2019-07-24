Canola gained with soy, wheat on EU heat

Canola was up on the day’s trading, carried by improvements to American soybean markets. On the ICE market canola was up $1.50 per tonne on November contracts, $2 for January, $2.80 for March and $3.30 for both May and July 2020. November finished at $449, January $456.60, March $464.30, May $470.50 and July $475.10.

Wheat was up on news from the European Union and Russia that the heat that responsible for forest fires and other problems across that part of the world had settled into the eastern regions and is potentially injuring yields.

Corn was off slightly, while soybeans on Chicago were up 5.25 US cents for the August contract, reaching $8.89-75. American wheat markets rose with the Continental weather news, Minneapolis spring wheat was up 1.75 cents to $5.22-25.

The Canadian dollar was flat to off slightly, ending the day at 76.15 cents.

Name / Contract High Low Last Change Settlement Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/24/2019) 453.20 446.60 449.00 1.50 449.00 Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/24/2019) 460.30 453.90 456.60 2.00 456.60 Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:14PM(CST) on 7/24/2019) 467.20 460.80 464.30 2.80 464.30 Canola May 2020 (updated 1:14PM(CST) on 7/24/2019) 471.30 468.70 470.50 3.30 470.50 ADVERTISEMENT Canola Jul 2020 (updated 1:14PM(CST) on 7/24/2019) 477.70 473.30 475.10 3.30 475.10 Soybean Aug 2019 895.00 883.75 891.00 5.25 889.75 Soybean Sep 2019 900.50 889.50 896.25 4.75 895.00 Soybean Nov 2019 912.75 901.50 908.25 4.50 907.25 Soybean Jan 2020 925.25 914.25 921.25 4.75 919.75 Soybean Mar 2020 934.75 924.75 931.00 4.75 929.75 Soybean May 2020 943.75 934.50 940.50 5.25 939.00 ADVERTISEMENT Soybean Meal Aug 2019 308.70 305.60 306.30 -0.10 306.20 Soybean Meal Sep 2019 310.20 307.30 308.00 0.20 307.90 Soybean Meal Oct 2019 311.70 308.90 309.70 0.30 309.60 Soybean Oil Aug 2019 28.55 27.97 28.30 0.29 28.23 Soybean Oil Sep 2019 28.68 28.12 28.43 0.30 28.36 Soybean Oil Oct 2019 28.79 28.20 28.55 0.32 28.47 Corn Sep 2019 430.50 421.50 424.00 -1.50 423.75 Corn Dec 2019 436.75 427.75 430.75 -0.75 430.25 Corn Mar 2020 445.50 436.75 439.75 -0.75 439.00 Corn May 2020 449.00 440.75 443.50 -0.75 443.00 Corn Jul 2020 451.50 444.25 446.50 -0.75 446.25 Oats Sep 2019 270.00 264.50 264.75 -1.25 265.50 Oats Dec 2019 271.00 265.50 265.75 -0.50 266.25 Oats Mar 2020 275.00 269.75 269.75 -0.75 270.75 Oats May 2020 268.75 268.75 268.75 -0.75 269.50 Oats Jul 2020 268.00 268.00 268.00 -0.75 268.75 Wheat Sep 2019 498.75 487.25 497.75 10.50 494.75 Wheat Dec 2019 508.00 498.25 506.75 8.50 503.75 Wheat Mar 2020 519.50 510.75 518.50 7.75 515.50 Wheat May 2020 525.50 518.00 524.75 7.50 522.00 Wheat Jul 2020 527.50 520.00 526.50 6.75 523.75 Spring Wheat Sep 2019 525.00 520.00 522.25 1.75 522.25 Spring Wheat Dec 2019 539.25 534.50 535.75 0.75 535.75 Spring Wheat Mar 2020 553.75 550.00 550.50 0.50 550.50 Spring Wheat May 2020 563.50 559.00 559.50 -0.25 559.50 Spring Wheat Jul 2020 573.00 568.00 568.00 -0.50 568.00 Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019 441.50 430.25 439.50 8.00 437.00 Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019 458.50 447.50 455.75 6.50 453.75 Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020 475.75 467.00 473.00 5.75 471.00 Hard Red Wheat May 2020 485.25 479.00 484.25 5.25 483.50 Hard Red Wheat Jul 2020 493.00 486.50 490.25 5.50 488.50 Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 108.90 108.90 108.90 -0.15 108.90 Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 109.90 109.90 109.90 0.03 109.90 Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019 114.30 114.30 114.30 0.05 114.30 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 142.83 142.83 142.83 0.63 142.83 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019 142.88 142.88 142.88 0.43 142.88 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 143.03 143.03 143.03 0.35 143.03 Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019 86.55 86.55 86.55 0.38 86.55 Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019 80.85 80.85 80.85 -0.95 80.85 Lean Hogs (Pit) Dec 2019 79.25 79.25 79.25 -0.43 79.25 Canadian Dollar Aug 2019 0.7617 0.7614 0.7615 -0.0002 0.7615 Crude Oil WTI Sep 2019 57.64 55.33 55.75 -1.02 55.75

Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/24/2019