Canola down, U.S. crops up

Canola was flat to off slightly across the contracts today, despite stronger American soybean futures contracts.
Wheat, corn and soy were up on Chicago, responding to heat in the corn belt, potentially improved negotiations with China, which might aid soybeans and the effects of heat and drought in Europe and Russia on the wheat yields.
Canola at Western Canadian elevators fell $2.14 to $421.93 per tonne. Hard red spring at the same locations was $230.79, up $3.48 per tonne. Most locations saw wheat up between $3.15 and $3.50. Durum was down slightly and rested in a range between $239 and $251 per tonne. Peas were down between $1.70 in the western prairies and $3.28 in eastern Manitoba. In the east that meant elevator offers breaking below $200 per tonne. The held up about $240 near Edmonton.
Canola on ICE futures contracts for November finished the day at $449.20 per tonne.
|Name / Contract
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Settlement
|Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/29/2019)
|451.90
|448.70
|449.20
|-1.30
|449.20
|Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/29/2019)
|459.40
|456.50
|456.90
|-1.20
|456.90
|Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 7/29/2019)
|466.70
|463.80
|464.00
|-1.30
|464.00
|Canola May 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 7/29/2019)
|471.20
|469.20
|469.60
|-1.00
|469.60
|Canola Jul 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 7/29/2019)
|477.40
|474.30
|474.80
|-0.40
|474.80
|Soybean Aug 2019
|890.75
|881.75
|885.75
|2.50
|886.75
|Soybean Sep 2019
|896.50
|887.25
|891.50
|2.75
|892.75
|Soybean Nov 2019
|909.00
|899.25
|904.25
|3.25
|905.25
|Soybean Jan 2020
|922.00
|912.75
|917.50
|3.25
|918.75
|Soybean Mar 2020
|933.25
|924.00
|929.25
|3.50
|930.25
|Soybean May 2020
|943.25
|934.00
|939.00
|3.25
|940.25
|Soybean Meal Aug 2019
|305.90
|302.60
|304.20
|1.10
|304.60
|Soybean Meal Sep 2019
|307.80
|304.40
|306.30
|1.40
|306.50
|Soybean Meal Oct 2019
|309.60
|306.00
|308.00
|1.50
|308.10
|Soybean Oil Aug 2019
|28.72
|28.37
|28.43
|-0.04
|28.50
|Soybean Oil Sep 2019
|28.87
|28.52
|28.59
|-0.04
|28.66
|Soybean Oil Oct 2019
|29.00
|28.58
|28.71
|-0.04
|28.78
|Corn Sep 2019
|419.50
|412.00
|417.00
|2.50
|417.50
|Corn Dec 2019
|429.75
|422.25
|427.00
|2.50
|426.75
|Corn Mar 2020
|439.50
|432.50
|436.75
|2.25
|436.50
|Corn May 2020
|443.00
|436.25
|440.75
|2.00
|440.50
|Corn Jul 2020
|446.75
|440.25
|444.25
|2.00
|443.75
|Oats Sep 2019
|262.75
|256.50
|258.75
|1.25
|257.75
|Oats Dec 2019
|265.00
|262.00
|264.25
|1.25
|263.50
|Oats Mar 2020
|268.75
|267.50
|268.75
|1.00
|267.50
|Oats May 2020
|268.00
|268.00
|268.00
|1.00
|267.00
|Oats Jul 2020
|267.75
|267.75
|267.75
|1.00
|266.75
|Wheat Sep 2019
|507.25
|492.50
|503.50
|7.50
|503.00
|Wheat Dec 2019
|512.50
|501.00
|508.50
|4.25
|508.25
|Wheat Mar 2020
|522.50
|512.00
|518.00
|2.75
|518.50
|Wheat May 2020
|527.00
|517.75
|523.25
|2.75
|523.75
|Wheat Jul 2020
|528.50
|519.00
|524.75
|3.50
|525.00
|Spring Wheat Sep 2019
|533.50
|523.25
|532.50
|8.00
|532.50
|Spring Wheat Dec 2019
|544.50
|536.00
|542.75
|6.00
|542.75
|Spring Wheat Mar 2020
|557.50
|550.00
|556.00
|5.25
|556.00
|Spring Wheat May 2020
|566.00
|561.25
|563.75
|4.25
|563.75
|Spring Wheat Jul 2020
|574.25
|569.00
|573.75
|6.25
|573.75
|Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019
|440.25
|430.00
|436.50
|4.50
|436.50
|Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019
|457.75
|448.25
|454.00
|3.75
|454.00
|Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020
|474.00
|466.25
|470.75
|3.50
|470.25
|Hard Red Wheat May 2020
|484.75
|477.00
|481.75
|3.25
|481.25
|Hard Red Wheat Jul 2020
|490.50
|484.25
|486.75
|2.75
|489.75
|Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019
|108.65
|108.65
|108.65
|unch
|108.65
|Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019
|109.45
|109.45
|109.45
|-0.45
|109.45
|Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019
|113.85
|113.85
|113.85
|-0.45
|113.85
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019
|142.30
|142.30
|142.30
|-1.43
|142.30
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019
|142.83
|142.83
|142.83
|-1.28
|142.83
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019
|142.58
|142.58
|142.58
|-1.00
|142.58
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019
|84.43
|84.43
|84.43
|-2.00
|84.43
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019
|76.45
|76.45
|76.45
|-3.00
|76.45
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Dec 2019
|75.45
|75.45
|75.45
|-2.65
|75.45
|Canadian Dollar Aug 2019
|0.7598
|0.7598
|0.7598
|0.0003
|0.7598
|Crude Oil WTI Sep 2019
|56.97
|55.81
|56.88
|0.68
|56.88
Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/29/2019
