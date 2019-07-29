Canola down, U.S. crops up

Canola was flat to off slightly across the contracts today, despite stronger American soybean futures contracts.

Wheat, corn and soy were up on Chicago, responding to heat in the corn belt, potentially improved negotiations with China, which might aid soybeans and the effects of heat and drought in Europe and Russia on the wheat yields.

Canola at Western Canadian elevators fell $2.14 to $421.93 per tonne. Hard red spring at the same locations was $230.79, up $3.48 per tonne. Most locations saw wheat up between $3.15 and $3.50. Durum was down slightly and rested in a range between $239 and $251 per tonne. Peas were down between $1.70 in the western prairies and $3.28 in eastern Manitoba. In the east that meant elevator offers breaking below $200 per tonne. The held up about $240 near Edmonton.

Canola on ICE futures contracts for November finished the day at $449.20 per tonne.

Name / Contract High Low Last Change Settlement Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/29/2019) 451.90 448.70 449.20 -1.30 449.20 Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/29/2019) 459.40 456.50 456.90 -1.20 456.90 Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 7/29/2019) 466.70 463.80 464.00 -1.30 464.00 Canola May 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 7/29/2019) 471.20 469.20 469.60 -1.00 469.60 Canola Jul 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 7/29/2019) 477.40 474.30 474.80 -0.40 474.80 Soybean Aug 2019 890.75 881.75 885.75 2.50 886.75 Soybean Sep 2019 896.50 887.25 891.50 2.75 892.75 Soybean Nov 2019 909.00 899.25 904.25 3.25 905.25 Soybean Jan 2020 922.00 912.75 917.50 3.25 918.75 Soybean Mar 2020 933.25 924.00 929.25 3.50 930.25 Soybean May 2020 943.25 934.00 939.00 3.25 940.25 Soybean Meal Aug 2019 305.90 302.60 304.20 1.10 304.60 Soybean Meal Sep 2019 307.80 304.40 306.30 1.40 306.50 Soybean Meal Oct 2019 309.60 306.00 308.00 1.50 308.10 Soybean Oil Aug 2019 28.72 28.37 28.43 -0.04 28.50 Soybean Oil Sep 2019 28.87 28.52 28.59 -0.04 28.66 Soybean Oil Oct 2019 29.00 28.58 28.71 -0.04 28.78 Corn Sep 2019 419.50 412.00 417.00 2.50 417.50 Corn Dec 2019 429.75 422.25 427.00 2.50 426.75 Corn Mar 2020 439.50 432.50 436.75 2.25 436.50 Corn May 2020 443.00 436.25 440.75 2.00 440.50 Corn Jul 2020 446.75 440.25 444.25 2.00 443.75 Oats Sep 2019 262.75 256.50 258.75 1.25 257.75 Oats Dec 2019 265.00 262.00 264.25 1.25 263.50 Oats Mar 2020 268.75 267.50 268.75 1.00 267.50 Oats May 2020 268.00 268.00 268.00 1.00 267.00 Oats Jul 2020 267.75 267.75 267.75 1.00 266.75 Wheat Sep 2019 507.25 492.50 503.50 7.50 503.00 Wheat Dec 2019 512.50 501.00 508.50 4.25 508.25 Wheat Mar 2020 522.50 512.00 518.00 2.75 518.50 Wheat May 2020 527.00 517.75 523.25 2.75 523.75 Wheat Jul 2020 528.50 519.00 524.75 3.50 525.00 Spring Wheat Sep 2019 533.50 523.25 532.50 8.00 532.50 Spring Wheat Dec 2019 544.50 536.00 542.75 6.00 542.75 Spring Wheat Mar 2020 557.50 550.00 556.00 5.25 556.00 Spring Wheat May 2020 566.00 561.25 563.75 4.25 563.75 Spring Wheat Jul 2020 574.25 569.00 573.75 6.25 573.75 Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019 440.25 430.00 436.50 4.50 436.50 Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019 457.75 448.25 454.00 3.75 454.00 Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020 474.00 466.25 470.75 3.50 470.25 Hard Red Wheat May 2020 484.75 477.00 481.75 3.25 481.25 Hard Red Wheat Jul 2020 490.50 484.25 486.75 2.75 489.75 Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 108.65 108.65 108.65 unch 108.65 Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 109.45 109.45 109.45 -0.45 109.45 Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019 113.85 113.85 113.85 -0.45 113.85 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 142.30 142.30 142.30 -1.43 142.30 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019 142.83 142.83 142.83 -1.28 142.83 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 142.58 142.58 142.58 -1.00 142.58 Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019 84.43 84.43 84.43 -2.00 84.43 Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019 76.45 76.45 76.45 -3.00 76.45 Lean Hogs (Pit) Dec 2019 75.45 75.45 75.45 -2.65 75.45 Canadian Dollar Aug 2019 0.7598 0.7598 0.7598 0.0003 0.7598 Crude Oil WTI Sep 2019 56.97 55.81 56.88 0.68 56.88

Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/29/2019