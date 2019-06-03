Credit unions to close

Conexus Credit Union plans to close nine Saskatchewan branches by this fall.

The financial institution announced that seven of those branches are in rural locations: Chamberlain, Cupar, Drake, Middle Lake, Mossbank, Spy Hill and Young. The two other closures are planned for Regina.

In a news release, the financial institution said after a review of service delivery it decided to close the branches at the end of business Oct. 2.

More members are using digital banking than physical locations, Conexus said.

“As a co-operative, we must be responsible to our members on how we invest their credit union’s resources,” the release said.

There will be evening information sessions the week of June 10 in the affected communities.

