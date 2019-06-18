China to block pork from Canadian company

Winnipeg – China will stop imports from Canadian pork exporter Frigo Royal due to concerns over contamination. The company is now the third to be banned from the major pork buyer as the two countries remain locked in a diplomatic dispute.

China’s Xinhua news agency reported that traces of the feed additive ractopamine were found in a shipment from the Quebec-based Frigo Royal in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing. Ractopamine is banned in many countries, including China, but is approved for use in North America.

Canadian canola also remains caught up in a trade dispute with China. The general consensus in the industry is that the Chinese import restrictions are retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, on behalf of the United States.