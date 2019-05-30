Markets rise like Midwest water

Markets rose under weather pressure, driven by U.S. unseeded acre potential. | Michael Raine photo

From the first USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand report, after the American federal shutdown, on markets analysts had been saying field commodity prices would be soft this year, unless there was a weather story. Millions of unplanted acres in the United States qualifies as a weather story.

Rain and cool conditions have kept farmers out their fields and, after a Wednesday side, the markets, like Midwest water continued to rise.

July corn futures closed up US17.5 cents today at $4.36 per bushel, with December climbing 16.5 to $4.52. Volumes were lower today, as trades took a few minutes to catch their breaths.

Soybeans on Chicago were up again, climbing 17 cents on the day, reaching $8.89 for July contracts, and November cracking $9 to get to $9.15.

Friday will see a release of the US export tallies and Monday the crop condition report, so Friday might see more bidding initiatives as firming information comes to bear.

Wheat was the big winner on the day, after a big drop on Wednesday. Rain continues to fall in the eastern Plaines, where only a month ago analysts were handing out impressive crop condition reports.

Hard red spring wheat, Minneapolis July contract, was 14.75 cents higher, reaching $5.43 per bu.

Canola closed on ICE for July at C$460 per tonne, up $1.80. November was $473.40, putting on a $1.10 on the day. May 2020 was up $1.40 at $485.80.

Name / Contract High Low Last Change Settlement
Canola Jul 2019 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 5/30/2019) 462.10 455.30 460.00 1.80 460.00
Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 5/30/2019) 475.90 470.00 473.40 1.10 473.40
Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 5/30/2019) 480.40 475.40 478.60 1.70 478.60
Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 5/30/2019) 483.90 479.10 482.10 1.40 482.10
Canola May 2020 (updated 1:16PM(CST) on 5/30/2019) 487.60 482.60 485.80 1.40 485.80
Soybean Jul 2019 889.50 863.50 889.00 17.00 888.50
Soybean Aug 2019 895.75 870.50 895.50 17.00 895.00
Soybean Sep 2019 902.75 877.50 902.25 16.75 901.50
Soybean Nov 2019 916.00 890.00 915.50 17.00 914.75
Soybean Jan 2020 926.50 901.50 926.50 16.75 925.50
Soybean Mar 2020 931.75 908.00 931.75 16.25 931.00
Soybean Meal Jul 2019 328.10 316.10 327.40 8.40 327.80
Soybean Meal Aug 2019 329.30 317.40 328.70 8.60 329.00
Soybean Meal Sep 2019 330.90 319.10 330.20 8.50 330.50
Soybean Oil Jul 2019 27.92 27.42 27.78 0.05 27.78
Soybean Oil Aug 2019 28.02 27.54 27.90 0.06 27.89
Soybean Oil Sep 2019 28.11 27.65 28.01 0.06 28.02
Corn Jul 2019 436.75 413.25 436.25 17.50 435.75
Corn Sep 2019 445.50 422.75 445.25 17.25 444.75
Corn Dec 2019 452.25 430.50 452.25 16.50 451.50
Corn Mar 2020 459.50 439.75 459.25 14.75 458.50
Corn May 2020 460.50 442.75 460.50 13.50 459.50
Oats Jul 2019 320.75 313.25 318.00 3.00 318.25
Oats Sep 2019 297.00 290.00 297.00 6.00 294.50
Oats Dec 2019 288.75 278.75 287.25 2.75 286.25
Oats Mar 2020 288.50 280.25 288.50 2.00 286.50
Oats May 2020 286.00 286.00 286.00 2.00 284.00
Wheat Jul 2019 515.00 482.00 514.50 24.00 512.75
Wheat Sep 2019 522.75 490.75 522.25 23.50 520.50
Wheat Dec 2019 535.75 503.75 535.50 23.50 533.00
Wheat Mar 2020 548.50 516.25 548.50 23.50 545.00
Wheat May 2020 554.25 521.75 553.75 23.25 550.75
Spring Wheat Jul 2019 564.25 545.25 562.00 13.25 562.00
Spring Wheat Sep 2019 572.50 554.00 571.00 14.25 571.00
Spring Wheat Dec 2019 584.75 566.25 581.75 12.75 581.75
Spring Wheat Mar 2020 596.00 582.25 593.50 12.00 593.50
Spring Wheat May 2020 602.00 597.25 601.75 13.50 601.75
Hard Red Wheat Jul 2019 479.50 445.25 479.00 25.75 478.50
Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019 490.75 456.25 490.75 26.50 490.00
Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019 511.50 477.75 511.50 26.50 510.00
Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020 531.75 499.00 531.75 26.25 529.50
Hard Red Wheat May 2020 542.50 514.50 542.50 25.00 540.50
Live Cattle (Pit) Jun 2019 110.08 110.08 110.08 -2.28 110.08
Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 105.05 105.05 105.05 -2.80 105.05
Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 105.68 105.68 105.68 -2.48 105.68
Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 138.23 138.23 138.23 -4.50 138.23
Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019 138.53 138.53 138.53 -4.50 138.53
Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 138.35 138.35 138.35 -4.50 138.35
Lean Hogs (Pit) Jun 2019 83.68 83.68 83.68 -1.53 83.68
Lean Hogs (Pit) Jul 2019 87.88 87.88 87.88 0.08 87.88
Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019 88.90 88.90 88.90 -0.22 88.90
Canadian Dollar Jun 2019 0.7419 0.7399 0.7410 0.0011 0.7410
Crude Oil WTI Jul 2019 59.70 56.60 56.70 -2.11 56.70

 

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

