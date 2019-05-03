Food safety penalties now in force

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency can now assess penalties of up to $15,000 to food businesses if they violate rules to protect food safety and market access of Canadian goods.

In a May 1 news release, the agency said the system of Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPs) is an option it can use to address federal violations and “enforce compliance with the requirements for all food in Canada.”

The fines can be levied on individuals as well as businesses. Though $15,000 is the maximum penalty for businesses, penalties for individuals will range from $500 to $1,300.

The new penalties are part of the Safe Food for Canadians Act and its regulations that combined 14 regulations into a single set of requirements for all food businesses, the CFIA said. It has had the option of assessing penalties since 2015 but now they can be used across all food sectors.

Information on companies that do not comply will be published on the agency’s website in the future, it added.